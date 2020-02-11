ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Powell says risks to the outlook remain

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Forex news for North American trade on February 11, 2020:

Markets:

  • Gold down $4 to $1568
  • WTI crude oil up 45-cents to $50.00
  • US 10-year yields up 2.2 bps to 1.59%
  • S&P 500 up 6 points to 3357
  • AUD leads, JPY lags
The pound gained in a modest relief rally today and risk trades did a bit better but overall moves were limited to a couple-dozen pips.

Risk trades rallied on Powell's early comments but slipped back later and USD/JPY followed the same path before finishing the day unchanged.

AUD/USD tried to put some space above 0.6700 but was pulled back with a big option rolling off there on Wednesday. The kiwi also tried to break higher but was quickly pulled back ahead of the RBNZ decision.

The euro cracked below 1.0900 in a run on stops but there was no appetite to push it lower and it recovered on bids ahead of the Sept low of 1.0879.

Forex news for North American trade on February 11, 2020:
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose