ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Powell says risks to the outlook remain

Forex news for North American trade on February 11, 2020:



Markets:

Gold down $4 to $1568

WTI crude oil up 45-cents to $50.00

US 10-year yields up 2.2 bps to 1.59%

S&P 500 up 6 points to 3357

AUD leads, JPY lags

The pound gained in a modest relief rally today and risk trades did a bit better but overall moves were limited to a couple-dozen pips.







Risk trades rallied on Powell's early comments but slipped back later and USD/JPY followed the same path before finishing the day unchanged.





AUD/USD tried to put some space above 0.6700 but was pulled back with a big option rolling off there on Wednesday. The kiwi also tried to break higher but was quickly pulled back ahead of the RBNZ decision.





The euro cracked below 1.0900 in a run on stops but there was no appetite to push it lower and it recovered on bids ahead of the Sept low of 1.0879.









