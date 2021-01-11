Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: USD supported by risk aversion flow

Forex new for North American trading on January 11, 2021

The USD moved higher in trading today as levels of risk aversion from Covid, fears from potential impeachment proceedings hurting stimulus hopes/stocks. Higher rates and traders exiting bitcoin (and into the dollar) after the run to $42,000 last week also helped to give a boost to the greenback..

A snapshot of some of the markets near the end of day is showing:

Spot gold, down $4.04 -0.22% at $1844.95. The price of Gold rebounded from a low of $1817.49 as the dollar came off higher levels earlier in the North American session

Spot silver help $0.46 or -1.84% to $24.95. The high reached $25.51. The low extended to $24.34

WTI crude oil futures fell $0.09 or -0.17% to $52.15. It's high reached $52.70. The low reached $51.50.

The price of price of Bitcoin on Coinbase traded as high as $39,071.13 and as low as $30,100. At the lows, the digital currency was nearly $12,000 less than the high price from Friday's trade near $42,000. That's a decline of around 28.5% from the high price. The low price got within $300 of the 50% midpoint of the move up from the December 11 low price of $17,636.11 and is bouncing into the close. The price is currently trading at $34,255. That's still down $3700 on the day, but well off the lows.





Below is a snapshot of the strongest to weakest currencies today. As mentioned, the USD was the strongest of the majors followed by the JPY. The NZD was the weakest.









Although the dollar is higher and the strongest of the majors, a look at the low to high ranges (in pips from the close on Friday) show that the greenback is well off the highs for the session. The commodity currencies, led by the NZD and AUD, were the biggest decliners vs the USD.









Some technical thoughts on some of the major pairs: