ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Yen jumps as risk trades rocked

Forex news for North American trade on June 11, 2020:



Markets:

WTI crud down $3.43 to $36.17

Gold down $10 to $1727

US 10-year yields down 6 bps to 0.669%

S&P 500 down 5.9% to 3002



JPY leads, AUD lags

In hindsight all the signs were there. Risk trades outside of equities peeled back at the start of the week as the yen began to outperform and bonds fell back into their ranges. Equities were euphoric but it was dumb money chasing bankrupt companies. Others were expecting another jolt from the Fed.





The jolt from the Fed came but it wasn't enough to pull in fresh money and a trickle towards the exit turned into a flood. The problem for the bulls is that the Fed and government are now in a wait-and-see mode and that's not exactly a tailwind.





In terms of the virus, selling accelerated on the rising Florida headline and it's not an isolated case. Numbers are stubbornly high or rising in a number of states and climbing in many countries. It's not just cases either, hospitalizations are rising.





It was a very slow bleed for risk assets and equities were in charge but the story everywhere was the same. In FX, it meant a flight to the yen and dollar.





