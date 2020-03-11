ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: WHO finally says it's a pandemic

Forex news for North American trading on March 11, 2020:



Markets:

S&P 500 down 4.9% -- down 141 points to 2741 -- briefly falls 20% from all-time high



DJIA down 5.9%

US 10-year yields up 6.6 bps to 0.87%

Gold down $10 to $1636

JPY leads, GBP lags

The wild ride continued in markets but it was all risk aversion on Wednesday and a strong bid in the yen.





The UK budget won near-universal praise but the rising number of cases in the UK and surprise Bank of England rate cut weighed on the pound after an early bounce.







The euro also weakened, suggesting that flows around carry trade unwinds might be winding down or have been overwhelmed by safe haven flows into the US dollar, especially with Treasury yields finding something of a bottom.







Commodity currencies sagged again after some early strength in Europe but they held in the recent ranges.



Gold fell for a third day after this week's long-term high.









