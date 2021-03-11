Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: ECB keeps rates unchanged but increases the speed of PEPP purchases

Forex news for NY trading on March 11, 2021.

A summary of some of the "other" markets is showing:



Spot gold fell $-3.07 or -0.18% at $1723.56



Spot Silver fell $0.08 or -0.33% at $26.12

WTI crude oil futures rose $1.68 or 2.16% at $66.12



The price of Bitcoin, is trading up $770 or 1.36% at $57,684. The high price reached $57,950. The all time high is at $58,367 on the Bitcoin exchange.





The ECB kept rates unchanged as expected and see a modest increase in GDP growth in 2021 (4.0% vs 3.9% in December) and higher inflation (1.5% vs 1.0% in December), but the inflation rate remains below the 2% target. The central bank did say they would increase PEPP (pandemic emergency purchase programme) at a faster rate, but did not say by how much. She did say that it was not in an effort to exert yield curve control (as a result of the move higher in longer term rates more recently). The EURUSD initially moved lower (staying below the 200 hour MA in the process), but after falling back to unchanged on the day, the pair moved higher and is closing near the highs for the day.





In the US, the initial jobless claims fell to 712K from 754K the previous week. The good news is the number represents the lowest number in the cycle since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The bad news is that it's still 712K new initial jobless claims.





The S&P closed higher for the 3rd consecutive day, made new all time intraday highs at 3960.27, and also closed at a record. The Dow closed higher for the 5th day in a row and it closed at record levels for the 3rd consecutive. The Nasdaq index led the charge today but still remains 5 1/2% from the all time high reached on February 26th. The bullish news for the Nasdaq is that it closed above its 50 day MA at 13358.27. PS the Russell 2000 closed at a record high. In Europe shares closed higher across the board. The German Dax closed at record levels for the 3rd consecutive day. Below are the ranges and changes for the major indices today.









In the USD debt market, the US treasury successfully completed the weekly note and bond refunding by auctioning off $24 billion of 30 year bonds at a high yield of 2.295% (it would be a story if they couldn't successfully complete the auction but from demand standpoint, the auctions were a "success"). Although the tail was 0.5bps, the Bid to cover was near averages and the "directs" support was decent. The yield on the 30 year moved lower after the auction and is trading at 2.276% near the end of day.





In the forex market, the CAD was the strongest. The JPY was the weakest. The USD is closing lower as well and just ahead of the JPY as the weakest. The USDJPY was only stronger vs the JPY by 0.07%. It fell by -0.71% vs the CAD and 0.70% vs the AUDUSD. Below are the % changes of the majors currencies vs each other along with the ranking of the currencies from strongest to weakest.









What are the technicals saying as the market moves into the new trading day (and final day of the week)? Below is a summary for the major currencies vs the USD: