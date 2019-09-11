ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Oil falls on US-Iran chatter
Forex news for Americas trading on September 11, 2019:
- China says it won't promise to eliminate IP theft - report
- Rouhani says Iran can join talks with the US if sanctions are removed
- The Trump-Bolton rift may have been about easing Iran sanctions - report
- Trump says he's 'not looking at anything' regarding Iran meeting
- Dutch parliament passes motion opposing tiered rates for banks
- US sells 10-year notes at 1.739% vs 1.740% WI bid
- US EIA weekly oil inventories -6912K vs -2900K expected
- US July wholesale trade sales +0.3% vs +0.5% m/m expected
- Trump will meet with advisors today on cutting capital gains
- US August PPI +1.8% y/y vs +1.7% expected
Markets:
- Gold up $10 to $1496
- WTI crude down $1.37 to $56.02
- S&P 500 up 21 points to 3001
- US 10-year yields up 1 bps to 1.74%
- AUD leads, CAD lags
