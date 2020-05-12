Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: US CPI post the largest drop since 2008

Forex news for NY trading on May 12, 2020

In other markets:

Spot gold is up $4.19 or 0.25% $1702.12. The precious metal traded above and below the $1700 level today with a low of $1693.33 and a high at 1007 and $11.21

WTI crude oil futures for July delivery rose 0.75% or 2.99% at $25.83. It's hi reached $26.23. The low price fell to $24.22

US CPI data today saw the index dropped most since the great recession. The fall in prices was attributed to lower gasoline and services including travel due to the coronavirus. The numbers showed a month-to-month decline of -0.8% versus -0.4% in March. The fall was the largest since December 2008. Making things even worse the core measure, which excludes food and energy costs, fell -0.4%. The decline was the largest one month drop going back to 1957. The year on year measure rose 1.4%. That was the lowest annual gain since 2011.







For the month gasoline prices plunge by -20.6%. The price of food did offset some of that decline as it rose by 2.6% as consumer stopped up on goods from grocery stores. Paper products posted record increases.







The fall in prices helped to send yields lower through the day with the yield curve flattening. The 2 year yield fell by -1.2 basis points while the 10 year yield declinedby -4.8 basis points.











US stocks opened higher but found sellers early on. A late day selloff, however, helped to push the S&P index and NASDAQ indices much lower with the S&P index and NASDAQ index falling by over 2% (and closing at the lows). The Dow industrial average declined by a slightly lower -1.89%. The index also closed near session lows for the day.







In the forex market today, the JPY was the strongest of the majors, while the GBP was the weakest. The USD - which was the weakest of the majors at the start of the day - ended the session mixed with gains vs the GBP, CAD, AUD and declines vs the EUR, JPY and CHF. The NZDUSD is settling near unchanged at of the interest rate decision in the new day by the RBNZ (no change expected).

In the forex market today, the JPY was the strongest of the majors, while the GBP was the weakest. The USD - which was the weakest of the majors at the start of the day - ended the session mixed with gains vs the GBP, CAD, AUD and declines vs the EUR, JPY and CHF. The NZDUSD is settling near unchanged at of the interest rate decision in the new day by the RBNZ (no change expected).





A look as some specific pairs heading into the new day: