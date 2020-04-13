ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Dollar hits the skids, gold soars

Forex news for North American trading on April 13, 2020:



Markets:

Gold up $22 to $1719 in rally to highest since 2012

US 10-year yields up 3 bps to 0.75%

WTI crude down 7-cents to $22.71

S&P 500 down 26 points to 2763



JPY leads, EUR lags

The US dollar was on the defensive in North American trade and took some big hits, including a swift run on stops in USD/CAD leading to a 100 pip decline on the day.





it wasn't about the risk trade today as USD/JPY also took a fall in steady selling before a late bounce to 107.75.





The euro was generally left out of the party as it slipped below 1.09 the edged back above it.







Gold was lower early in the day but reversed and then rallied more than $20 to an eight-year high, taking out the March top.







Oil was a huge focus coming into the day but it was surprisingly subdued. It tried to run higher early but was reeled in and fell into settlement. However it was largely flat on the day.



