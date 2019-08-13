Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Tariff delay sends stock soaring.

Forex news for NY trading on August 13, 2019

A snapshot of other markets are showing near the close:

spot gold, $-11.23 or -0.74% at $1499.94



WTI crude oil futures up $1.90 or 3.44% at $56.83



The US core CPI came out a little better than expectations at 0.3% versus 0.2% estimate. The YoY came in at 2.2% versus 2.1% estimate. That helped to give the dollar a little better bid but stocks were modestly lower on the opening, gold is up about $4.40, WTI crude oil futures were down about $0.23 and US yields were mixed with two and five years up marginally and 10 and 30 years down marginally.





Then at about 9:45 AM ET the USTR said that

some products will be moved from 10% tariff list

tariffs for some items including cell phones, laptops, and videogames and some clothing products will be delayed until December 15

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and US trade representative Lighhizer also spoke with Chinese officials on the phone and said they would speak in a few weeks.







The "risk on" trade went into overdrives.

US stocks soared (S&P closes up 1.5% and Nasdaq up 1.95%)



US yields moved higher after being a safety haven over the last few weeks (2 and 5 year up 8.3 to 8.6 bps and 10 and 30 year up 5.3 and 3.0 bps respectively)

Gold fell (down -$11)

Crude oil soared (rose 3.44%) In the forex market, the AUD, NZD and CAD moved higher, the JPY and CHF lost their safe haven bid and tumbled lower.





Below are the % changes and rankings of the strongest and weakest of the major currencies. The USD was mixed to up with gains vs the JPY, CHF EUR and GBP and losses vs the AUD, and to a lesser extent, the NZD and CAD.









Full risk on.





The reason for the change in heart?





The administration cited health, safety, and national security concerns. Pres. Trump also said that delaying tariffs ahead of the Christmas season was to avoid an impact on holiday shopping and that delays "helped a lot of people" (no kidding).





Below are the ranges for the major stock indices today (on a % change basis).





The US yield changes and high/low ranges are outlined in the chart table below:

















EURUSD: The EURUSD once again failed on a brief break above its 100 day moving average at 1.12218 (high reached 1.1228) and the news sent the pair to the downside.. The price at the close, is trading below its 200 hour moving average at 1.11778 trading at 1.1171. The 1.1162 – 67 is home to the 38.2% retracement of the August trading range, as well as swing levels. A move below that level would be more bearish in the new trading day.

USDJPY: The USDJPY had stay below its 100 hour moving average since August 1. However. the news sent the pair soaring above that MA and the 200 hour MA (currently at 106.116). The rest of the day, the price stayed above the 200 hour MA, moving to to an high at 106.97. The pair is closeing at 106.76. In the new day a break above the 107 level would target the 50% retracement of the move down in August at 107.178. If the price moved below the 106.32 level, we should see a wander back toward the 200 hour moving average at 106.116

USDCHF: The USDCHF rallied sharply and is closing right around its 200 hour moving average at 0.97614. That MA line will be the barometer for the bulls and bears in trading today. If the pair should correct lower, the 100 hour moving average at 0.9730 will be eyed.

USDCAD: The USDCAD has the 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 1.3243 and 1.32395 above (the price is closing at 1.3224). Stay below those MAs keeps the bears in charge in the new day.

AUDUSD: The AUDUSD is above its 100 and 200 day moving averages at 0.6780 (both are converged there. The price is trading at 0.6796 at the close. Stay above the 0.6780 would keep the bulls in control for the AUDUSD. Wishing you all good fortune in your trading.

Technically speaking: