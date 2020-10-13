ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Dollar grabs a strong bid
Forex news for North American trading on October 13, 2020:
- US September CPI +1.4% y/y vs +1.4% expected
- IMF sees 2020 world GDP shrinking -4.4% vs. -5.2% estimate in June
- Eli Lilly COVID antibody trial paused due to potential safety concerns - report
- Dutch PM: Coffee shops, bars and restaurants to close due to coronavirus
- McConnell: We will try one more time on stimulus pre-election
- BOE's Bailey: We need to consider negative interest rates
- Bailey: UK economy at end Q3 about 9-10% below end of 2019
- Sen Maj Leader McConnell: Senate will vote on targeted coronavirus relief bill
- Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus
- Brexit: PM tells cabinet he still believes there is a deal to be done
- Pelosi says Trump's latest offer on stimulus falls significantly short
- JPMorgan outlines uncertainty in loan losses
- OPEC says September output fell 50K bpd
Markets:
- Gold down $28 to $1894
- US 10-year yields down 4.5 bps to 0.73%
- WTI crude oil up 78-cents to $40.22
- S&P 500 down 22 points to 3511
- NZD leads, GBP lags