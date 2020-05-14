Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Another 2.9 million Americans on the dole

Forex news for near trading on May 14, 2020 him him

A snapshot of other markets for the day is showing:

Spot gold, plus $15.12 or 0.88% at $1731.36. The price moved above a topside trend line on the daily chart at $1722 area and that break triggered more buying in the precious metal. The high price extended up to $1736.55.



WTI June crude oil futures rose by $2.45 19.69% to $27.74. The July contract also surged with a gain of $2.39 19.31% to $28.07



The big event today was the initial jobless claims. A total of 2.981 million more workers were added to the unemployment dole. Since mid March, 36.5 million Americans have lost their jobs. Continuing claims came in at 22.833 million. That was actually better-than-expected at 25.120K.

The data initially sent the US stocks to the downside. The major indices opened lower but traded in a very volatile up and down trading range for most of the trading day. However, the dips kept on getting bought and a late day rally helped to close each of the major indices higher, led by the Dow 30 which rose by 1.62% on the day..



The final numbers are showing:





The S&P index, +32.5 points or 1.15% at 2852.50



The NASDAQ index closed up 80.556 points or 0.91% at 8943.72



the Dow industrial average rose 377.37 points or 1.62% at 23625.34



European indices did not benefit from the late day buying in the US market. All the major indices closed with sharp declines led by the UK FTSE which fell by -2.75%.

The US debt market saw yields move lower with the yield curve flattening. The 2 year yield fell by -0.8 basis points, but the 30 year bond fell by a greater -4.6 basis points.



The 2-10 year spread contracted to 47.56 basis points from 49.36 basis points at the end of trading yesterday.

In a Canada, Bank of Canada's Poloz - in one of his last duties as governor of the central bank - outlined the results of the financial system review. His comments were more upbeat than perhaps the market expected, and that helped to propel the CAD to the strongest of the major currencies today.

On the other extreme was the JPY. It was the weakest of the majors. The USD is sitting in the middle of the range with mixed results. The greenback rose versus the EUR, JPY and CHF, fell versus the CAD, AUD and NZD, and was unchanged versus the GBP.

Some technical comment heading into the new day:

