Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: GBP rises on signals that Brexit talks will extend past Oct. 15th drop dead date

Forex news for North American traders on October 14, 2020

The GBP was the strongest of the major currency pairs as the UK signaled that Brexit talks would continue beyond PM Johnson's October 15 deadline given the will to make a final push toward an accord.

That news helped to propel the GBPUSD (and GBP pairs) higher. The GBP is ending the day as the strongest of the major currencies.

The trading ranges for the GBP pairs were also well above what has been the averages over the last 22 days (about a month of trading). The GBP pairs were off their session highs but kept most of their gains (see the charts below).

The weakest currencies today were the CAD and the USD.

In other markets today:

Gold and silver advanced in reaction to the lower dollar. The price of spot gold is trading up $9.60 or 0.51% at $1900.98. The price of silver is up $0.11 or 0.49% to $24.25

In the crude oil market, the November contract rose by $0.91 or 2.26% to $0.1 to $41.11. That is near the high price for the day at $41.16. The low for the day reached $39.82.

Natural gas went the other way with a decline of near $0.20 or close to 7% to $2.66

In the North American and European stock markets, the major European indices closed with mixed results. Spain's Ibex led the way with a 0.6% gain. The UK FTSE 100 was the worst performer at -0.58%. The German DAX was near unchanged at +0.07%.

In the US stock market, the major indices fell for the 2nd consecutive day. The NASDAQ index led the way with a -0.8% decline. The Dow industrial average fell by -0.58%.





On the fundamental front today, the only economic release was September PPI which rose by 0.4% month-to-month vs. 0.2% expected. Ex food and energy also advanced by 0.4% vs. 0.2% expected. Ex food and energy year on year increase to 1.2% vs. 1.0%.



The stimulus talks continue to get nowhere in the US. Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin talked once again but did not reach a coronavirus aid agreement. They plan to speak again on Thursday. Mnuchin did say that getting something done before the election and executing on that would be difficult. Those comments helped to push the stock market lower today.



In France day, the French government declared a state of emergency. In the UK new sanctions could be going into place in a matter of days. The number of cases across Europe are now higher than the number of cases in the US.



Some technical levels to watch and to the new trading day: