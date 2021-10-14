ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Big day for risk trades
Forex news for New York trade on October 14, 2021:
- US initial jobless claims 293K vs 319K estimate
- Canada August manufacturing sales +0.5% vs +0.5% expected
- US September PPI 8.6% y/y vs 8.7% expected
- Fed's Barkin: September guidance that bond buying taper may soon be warranted was advance warning Fed promised
- More from Barkin: Today inflation looks broad based
- US weekly oil inventories +6088K vs +702K expected
- Fed's Bostic: CBDC raises a host of questions about privacy and authority
- IMF: Inflation surge now appears less transitory - draft
- Fed's Bullard: High level of core PCE inflation is concerning
- ECB's Knot: Eurozone inflation is back on track
- Signs of the approval of a bitcoin ETF continue to mount
Markets:
- S&P 500 up 75 points to 4438 -- best day in seven months
- Gold up $4 to $1796
- WTI crude oil up $0.95 to $81.39
- US 1-year yields down 3.5 bps to 1.51%
- NZD leads, JPY lags
Futures pointed to a solid day in US equities but they ended up doubling that as the bid in risk was relentless and that extended to commodity currencies. Cable didn't get in on the action this time as the BOE has turned into a mess, with Broadbent possibly leaking some dovish news in talks with banks. It's something that likely prompted the BOE's announcement of a ban on private briefings.
As for risk, it was really a straight-forward trade. Yields fell, perhaps with a nudge from lower core PPI but there was no sudden news or any theme driving it. One spot to watch is China, talk is picking up about an RRR cut, possibly even today. Copper has been curiously bid and there have been big flows into the China tech ETF.
Central bank talk continues to swirl around inflation risks with most bankers now backing away from transitory talk, at least to some degree. The IMF raised inflation concerns today and Morgan Stanley's CEO rang alarm bells.