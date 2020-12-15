Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: USD is softer as equities rise. FOMC tomorrow

In other markets:

Below is a look at the changes and ranges for the major stock indices in North America and Europe today. The Russell 2000 of small caps (+2.4%) outpaced all the major indices. The UK FTSE 100 was the laggard (with a decline of -0.28%).

Equities were also spurred to the upside - and the dollar lower - on the back of increased confidence about the vaccination process, and a more friendly Congressional tone toward a Covid stimulus package.





The electoral college voting process was completed yesterday as per expectations, but allowed for Senate Majority Leader McConnell to publicly declare Pres. elect Biden the victor, and with it, start the process of governing as the country faces record levels of Covid cases, deaths and hospitalizations along with prospects of a worsening situation as a result of the Christmas holiday season. The top 4 congressional leaders from the House and Senate - Schumer, Pelosi, McConnell and McCarthy - are all meeting with Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to try and hammer out a deal. There seems to be a willingness to not leave Washington before the Christmas break without a deal.





Looking at the rankings of the strongest to weakest currencies, the GBP was the strongest of the major currencies. It was spurred higher on the back of new hopes for a Brexit deal. The USD was the weakest of the majors.

What are the technicals in some of the majors saying as we head into the new trading day?