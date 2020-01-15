ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Phase one complete

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Forex news for New York trade on January 15, 2020:

Markets:
  • S&P 500 up 6 points to 3289
  • WTI crude down 21-cents to $58.03
  • Gold up $10 to $1556
  • US 10-year yields down 3 bps to 1.78%
  • CHF leads, NZD lags
The trading day was lively but didn't necessarily correspond to any themes. There was some hand-wringing as North America arrived because Target reported poor same store sales growth in Nov/Dec. That puts a spotlight on tomorrow's retail sales report but the market was able to shrug it off.

Sentiment peaked just ahead of the Trump signing ceremony. After a long speech the doc was finally signed and there was a bit of 'selling the fact' but it was contained and the ranges were modest.

AUD/USD was particularly choppy as it fell to a session low of 0.6877 early then hit a high of 0.6917 at midday before settling back in the middle and unchanged on the day.
The euro showed some life as it ticked up to 1.1160 and held around those levels for most of the day.

Some intrigue is building in the Swiss franc as it continues to strengthen. USD/CHF fell below the 2019 double bottom and continued lower in the third day of substantial selling. The SNB has stepped up its jawboning but the US decision to put it on the FX watchlist is keeping a bid in the currency.
