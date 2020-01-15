ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Phase one complete

Forex news for New York trade on January 15, 2020:





Sentiment peaked just ahead of the Trump signing ceremony. After a long speech the doc was finally signed and there was a bit of 'selling the fact' but it was contained and the ranges were modest.



AUD/USD was particularly choppy as it fell to a session low of 0.6877 early then hit a high of 0.6917 at midday before settling back in the middle and unchanged on the day.

The euro showed some life as it ticked up to 1.1160 and held around those levels for most of the day.



