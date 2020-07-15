Forexlive Americas FX new wrap: Slower growth, coronavirus vaccine influencing the markets in different directions

Forex news for NY trading on July 15, 2020

In other markets:

Spot gold is trading up $2.29 or 0.13% at $1811.63. The high price reached $1814.92 while the low extended to $1802.60



WTI crude oil futures for August delivery is trading up $0.71 or 1.71% at $41. The high price reached $41.26. The low price extended to $40.08. Today there was talk that OPEC+ would reduce the production cuts in August. Also crude oil inventories showed a larger than expected drawdown (but was less than the private API data last night). The pair is close to correcting 50% of the move down from the January high at $41.25.



In fundamentalist today:



The Bank of Canada kept rates unchanged with the new BOC Governor Macklem saying rates will remain low for a few years (at least), and that the Bank of Canada will do all it can should the economy falter. The CAD got stronger throughout his Q&A session and is closing the day right around the 200 day MA at 1.35059.

The Empire manufacturing index rose to 17.2 vs. 10.0 estimate and -0.2 last month. The new orders and shipments led the way.

Industrial production and capacity utilization also rose greater than expectations in June. Industrial production rose 5.4% vs. 4.3% estimate. Capacity utilization increased to 68.6% vs. 67.8% estimate and 65.1% last month (an all-time low level) percent



The Fed's beige book stated the obvious that activity increased vs. last month but was less than pre-pandemic levels



Fed's Harker had a pessimistic view on the recovery saying that he is revising his economic outlook as infections spike, that he is skeptical that the July report will be as good as May and June, that he is worried about the fiscal cliff of expiring unemployment programs and finally that state and local governments need help. Ex Fed Chair Bernanke in an op-ed for the NY Times, reiterated the idea that state and local governments needed help in order to avert large layoffs.

In the US stock market today, the major indices closed higher across the board. The Dow industrial average gained 0.85%. The S&P index gains of 0.91%. The NASDAQ lagged with a 0.59% gain. The big winner was the small cap Russell 2000 index which gained 3.5%. Low sharply higher, the Russell index is still down -11.4% for the year, while the NASDAQ index is up 17.59%.. Stocks were helped by reports that Moderna vaccine was ready for the final phase of testing. The S&P index closes just below the 2019 closing level of 3230.78 (within 0.13% of the level).

In the US stock market today, the major indices closed higher across the board. The Dow industrial average gained 0.85%. The S&P index gains of 0.91%. The NASDAQ lagged with a 0.59% gain. The big winner was the small cap Russell 2000 index which gained 3.5%. Low sharply higher, the Russell index is still down -11.4% for the year, while the NASDAQ index is up 17.59%.. Stocks were helped by reports that Moderna vaccine was ready for the final phase of testing. The S&P index closes just below the 2019 closing level of 3230.78 (within 0.13% of the level).





Below are the percentage changes and percentage ranges for the major North American and European indices. European shares will close higher with the exception of the Portugal PSI 20:







In the forex market today, the CAD was the strongest of the majors, while the CHF was the weakest. The USD was mostly lower with gains only vs the CHF. The pair was near unchanged vs the EUR.

In the forex market today, the CAD was the strongest of the majors, while the CHF was the weakest. The USD was mostly lower with gains only vs the CHF. The pair was near unchanged vs the EUR.





Some technical levels to eye in the new trading day: