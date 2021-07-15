ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Empire Fed hits record but risk trades slide

Markets:

Gold flat at $1827

WTI crude oil down $1.53 to $71.60

US 10-year yields 6 bps to 1.295%

S&P 500 down 14 points to 4347

JPY leads, AUD lags

The US dollar bid returned on Thursday without any real catalyst. Early trading was subdued but as the session wore on, falling Treasury yields led to more and more risk aversion and a persistent bid in the yen and dollar.





Commodity currencies and GBP (which are increasingly trading in tandem) struggled even after the strong Australian employment report and hawkish BOE comments.





The Canadian dollar fell to a three month low. It fell in line with other commodity currencies but certainly wasn't helped by pressure on oil.













