ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Empire Fed hits record but risk trades slide

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Forex news for North American trading on July 15, 2021:

Markets:
  • Gold flat at $1827
  • WTI crude oil down $1.53 to $71.60
  • US 10-year yields 6 bps to 1.295%
  • S&P 500 down 14 points to 4347
  • JPY leads, AUD lags
The US dollar bid returned on Thursday without any real catalyst. Early trading was subdued but as the session wore on, falling Treasury yields led to more and more risk aversion and a persistent bid in the yen and dollar.

Commodity currencies and GBP (which are increasingly trading in tandem) struggled even after the strong Australian employment report and hawkish BOE comments.

The Canadian dollar fell to a three month low. It fell in line with other commodity currencies but certainly wasn't helped by pressure on oil.



By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose