Forexlive Americas FX new wrap: Dollar falls as stocks and yields recover in NY session

Forex news for North American trading on June 15, 2020

In other markets:

Spot gold was down sharply at the start of the NY session (down over -$20) as investors shunned all assets, but recovered as stocks recovered. The price is still down on the day, but is trading at $1726.61, down -$4.00 or -0.23%. The high price for the day extend up to $1734.33 but that was near the open. The NY session high reached $1728.78.

WTI crude oil futures were down earlier on the back of coronavirus fears and declines in stocks and yields. The recovery also helped to support crude oil prices. The price is currently trading at $37.05. That's up $0.79 or 2.18%. The high price extended to $37.26. The low price reached $34.36.

The US stock market and yields opened lower as concerns about weekend coronavirus developments in US and China weighed on the market. However, the empire manufacturing data (the first of the regional indices) surprised to the upside, and data out of NY on coronavrus and reopening were encouraging. There are still hotspots but the talking points are that the US will plow through any bumps in the road.







The overall risk tone was improved when the Fed announced that they would buy qualified corporate debt directly - even new issued debt. That action is a direct open invitation for corporations to issue in times where some may not have the wherewithal.





Stocks moved higher. All three major indices erased earlier declines and then some.





The Dow, it was down -762 points and ended the session up 157.62 points.

The Nasdaq index was down -185 but closed up 137.21 points.

The S&P was down -75 points and closed up 25.28 points. Below are the % changes of the major indices:



Those are big moves.





Yields also recovered, with the

2 year moving from a low of 0.173% to a near close level of 0.191%

5 year moving from a low of 0.295%, to the near close level of 0.339%

10 year moving from a low of 0.651% to a near close level of 0.715%

30 year moving from a low of 1.384% to a near close level of 1.458% All the closing levels are near highs for the day.









In the forex, the risk on moves helped to send the USD to the downside. At the start of the trading day, the USD was mixed vs. the major currencies. By the end of the day, the greenback was the weakest of the majors.





Looking at some of the major currency pairs from a technical perspective: