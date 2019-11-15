Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Another trifecta in US stock indices

Forex news for NY trading on November 15, 2019 .

A snapshot of other markets are showing:

Spot gold down -$4.32 or -0.30% at $1467.05

WTI Crude oil futures rose $1.05 or 1.87% ast $57.82

Retail sales in the US came in mixed with the headline number 0.3% vs 0.2%, the control group up 0.3$ as expected but the ex auto and gas was up 0.1% vs 0.3%. Mixed bag.





The production capacity utilization data however was unequivocally weak. The industrial production fell -0.84% (unrounded) which was the sharpest fall since 2009. Capacity utilization also fell sharply to 76.7% from 77.5% last month. The data may have been influenced by the GM strike (and all that comes with it). However, it certainly is worth monitoring going forward.





Business inventories came in weaker at 0.0% versus 0.1% estimate. The prior month was also revised to a lower -0.1% versus 0.0%.







That combination of data helped to lower the estimates for GDP growth for the 4th quarter from the NY Fed to 0.4% and for the Atlanta Fed to a similar 0.3%. Now it is still early and once again, the GM strike is a contributor to the weakness, but it certainly raises an eyebrow.





So how did the market respond?





Well, for stocks hows about record closing levels, and all time highs at the same time. Moreover, each of the 3 major stock indices closed pinned against their highs for the day. You can't get any better than that. European shares, sans the Portugal PSI20, also closed higher on the day.





If the economic data was a catalyst, the evergreen story of progress with the US/China Phase I trade was good enough once again. Pres. Trump also announced new healthcare price transparency and said that a new middle class tax-cut would be enacted the Democrats lose control the House.



