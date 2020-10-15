ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: US dollar climbs on range of worries
Forex news for North American trade on October 15, 2020:
- UK says surprised and disappointed at EU summit, will respond Friday
- US October Philly Fed 32.3 vs 14.8 expected
- US October Empire Fed +10.5 vs +14.0 expected
- Initial jobless claims 898K vs. 825K estimate
- Remesivir has little effect on COVID mortality - WHO study
- McConnell rejects higher amount for stimulus
- McConnell: If a fresh relief package isn't passed before the election, it will be afterwards
- ECB Lagarde: Ready to continue to support the economy
- Lagarde: Headline inflation likely to turn positive in early 2021
- OPEC+ made little progress on compensatory production cuts - report
- EIA weekly US crude oil inventories -3818K vs -2100K exp
- Von der Leyen leaves EU summit after member of her office staff tested positive.
- Ireland's Coveney: EU and UK 'miles apart' on fisheries
- Trump says he would be willing to raise stimulus offer above $1.8 trillion
- Cunliffe: BOE needs to find a better way to provide liquidity than adding to balance sheet
- VP nominee Harris halts travel after aide tests positive for COVID
- Italy's Conte: No to Brexit deal at any costs
- ADP Canada Sept employment -240.8K vs -205K prior
Markets:
- S&P 500 down 5 points to 3484
- US 10-year yields up 1 bps to 0.735%
- Gold up $6 to $1908
- WTI crude oil down 11 cents to $40.93
- USD leads, AUD lags