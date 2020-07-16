Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: ECB on hold. US retail sales beat expectations.

Forex news for NA trading on July 16, 2020

In other markets:

spot gold $-14.55 or -0.82% at $1795.50



WTI crude oil futures $-0.50 or -1.21% at $40.70



In the US stock market today the major indices moved to the downside. The NASDAQ index continue to underperform. It fell -0.73%. the S&P index fell -0.34%, while the Dow industrial average fell -0.50%. European shares were also mostly lower with the exception of the Italian FTSE MIB and the Portuguese PSI 20.





After the close Netflix reported much higher than expected subscriber base for the 2nd quarter but third-quarter subscriber base was much less than expected at 2.5m vs. 5.1m estimate. Earnings-per-share will also lessen expectations. That has pushed down the stock in after hours trading and also drag down other tech names in the process.







In the US debt market, yields move lower on concerns about the economy. In the US debt market, yields move lower on concerns about the economy.









Those concerns came despite retail sales today which rose by a greater than expected 7.5% vs. 5% estimate. The ex auto data was also better at 7.3% vs. 5%. Ex auto and gas also was better-than-expected as was the control group. Other data including the Philadelphia Fed business outlook, and NAHB housing market data (both for July) showed improvement and better-than-expected data. So why the concerns?







No one really knows how the winds may blow tomorrow, next week, a month from now. Perhaps, the fear is not in the larger firms, but in the small businesses where threats of a re-shutdown not government sponsored, but privately/individually sponsored from concerns about "crowds" (although there was rumor that Texas might reshut down which was later denied by the governor today).





The winds of change could be easily solved by doing little things like wearing masks. If that trend becomes more and more accepted - even to the point that is becomes more of a habit not just now, but going forward when the curve flattens - then the fear and the case count can go back down. For now with the case count at record levels, there still is some fear that deaths are around the corner even if they are not really running away just yet.





In the forex today, the USD moved higher and was the strongest of the major currencies. The weakest was the NZD and AUD which followed a "risk off" theme. The USD gained 0.58% vs the NZD, 0.53% vs the AUD and 0.5% vs the CAD. The gains vs the other major pairs were more modest.











