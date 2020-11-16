Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Dow and S&P close at new record highs

Forex news for North American traders on November 16, 2020

A look at some of the other markets heading into the close for the day:

Spot gold is trading down $0.17 or -0.01% at $1889.04. The Price action has been volatile with the pair rising as high as $1899.15 and trading as low as $1865.30.

Spot silver is up $0.13 or 0.53% at $24.80



WTI crude oil futures settle up $1.36 or 3.39% $41.49. The high reached $42.09. The low extended to $40.15



The big event today was the news that Moderna's covid drug was 94.5% effective. That surpassed the Pfizer's drug which was 90% effective. Good news for Covid, although it will still be months before a more meaningful distribution. Meanwhile, the covid statistics continue to march higher with hospitalizations at record levels in the US.





Nevertheless, the news propelled stocks higher in what was a soft data day (only Empire manufacturing index was released with the index coming in weaker at 6.3 vs. 13.5 estimate). The Dow and S&P both closed at all time record levels. The Dow closed just 50 points or so from the 30,000 milestone. For the year, the S&P is now up 12.26%. The Dow is up 4.95%.





The final numbers are showing:

Dow rose 470.63 points or 1.6% at 2995.44

S&P rose 41.76 points or 1.16% at 3626.91

Nasdaq rose 94.84 points or 0.80% at 11924.13 In the US debt market, yields moved marginally higher with the yield curve steepening:

2 year 0.177%, unchanged

10 year 0.907%, +1.1 basis points

30 year 1.663%, +1.5% In the forex market today, the NZD is the strongest followed by the NZD as flow of funds went into the risk/commodity currencies. The USD and CHF were the weakest as investors shed the safety of those currencies.









