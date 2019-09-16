ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Oil posts a massive gain

Forex news for September 16, 2019:



Markets:

WTI crude oil currently up $6.88 to $61.76

Gold up $11 to $1499

US 10-year yields down 5.6 bps to 1.84%

CAD leads, EUR lags

S&P 500 down 10 points to 2997

The story today was all about oil. Crude spikes at the weekly open but it was a slow grind lower from there and into European trading. Crude fell to $59.00 from a high of $63.34. Howver it picked up steam again in US trading on some sabre rattling and out-piped the highs by four cents before retreating back to $62.06 late. The 14.5% rally into the close pegged it as the fourth-largest one-day gain ever.





In FX, there was some chatter about dollar-funding challenges and that was one explanation for the slide in EUR/USD down to 1.1000 from 1.1075. General dollar demand in negative fallout from oil also hurt the euro.





Cable was soft after the failure to make any kind of breakthrough in EU-UK talks. Boris Johnson skipped the press conference because of protests and the only news was the both sides agreed to accelerate plans and talks. Cable finished down three-quarters of a cent in a generally choppy slide.





The Canadian dollar was caught between higher oil and risk aversion. That led to a somewhat disappointing slip of 40 pips in USD/CAD. The loonie bulls would have hoped for more.





For NZD, the pain was more acute as the pair slid 40 pips in a slow steady fashion to 0.6343 in a the fourth day of declines. Chinese data was poor early in the day and higher oil prices surely don't help New Zealand or its Asian trading partners.





USD/JPY finished the day at the highs as it finally closed the opening gap. That could be a reflection of dollar-funding demand, Fed positioning or improving risk appetite. The pair finishes the day flat after falling more than 60 pips at the open.







More to come:



