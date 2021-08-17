Forexlive America's FX news wrap: US retail sales disappoint but dollar rises anyway

Forex news for North American trading on August 16, 2021

the US retail sales came in weaker than expected at -1.1% versus expectations of-0.2%. The core measure also was weaker than expected at -0.4% versus +0.2% estimate. However, almost from the release, the US dollar moved higher despite the weaker data. That trend continued for most of the day with the USD being the runaway strongest of the majors, while the NZD was the runaway weakest. The general thought was that the flow of consumer funds was going more towards services vs goods which is what most of the retail sales reflects (although there is a measure for food and drinking establishments which indeed rose 1.7% for the month. It is the only service category in the report though).

The NZD was weaker after the Prime Minister declared a national lockdown after finding a single case of Covid. That took place in the Asian session, and NZD got weaker and weaker throughout the day.

Also helping the dollar, was a reversal of yields across the maturity spectrum. at the start of the New York session, the benchmark 10 year yield was at 1.227%. It is ending the day at 1.265% after reaching side 1.273% intraday. The 30 year yield moved from 1.897% to the current yield of 1.924%.

The US stock market saw the S&P and Dow industrial average snap their five day winning streak today (and also 5 day's of record closes). that may have led to a move into the relative safety of the dollar (at least on paper).

The NASDAQ index closes lower for the second consecutive day. The Dow fell as much as -505 points intraday, but closed down -282.12 points or -0.79%. The NASDAQ was the worst performer with a decline of -0.93%, but it too closed well off it's lows of -1.64%.





In other markets near the end off day close:

Spot gold fell $1.200 or -0.07% at $1785.76.

Spot silver fell $-0.19 or -0.79% at $23.65

WTI crude oil futures fell $0.90 or -1.34% at $66.49

Bitcoin ended lower by $945 at $44,984..72

