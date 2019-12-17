Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: The GBP gets walloped

Forex news for NY trading on December 17, 2019

In other markets,

Spot gold is trading near unchanged levels at $1476.18. The high price reached $1480.58. The low extended to $1474.26



WTI crude oil futures extended to the highest level since September 17. The price is currently trading at $60.87, up $0.66 or 1.10%. The high for the day reach $61.06. The low extended to $60.03



For the 4th day in a row, the S&P index and NASDAQ index closed at record high levels. Admittedly the changes today were somewhat minimal.





The S&P index rose 1.07 points or 0.03% to 3192.52. The hi reached 3198.22. The low extended to 3191.03



The NASDAQ index rose 9.131 points or 0.10% to 8823.35. The high reached 8833.99. The low extended to 8804.598

The Dow rose 31.27 points or 0.11% to 28267.18. The high extended to 28328.63. The low reached 28220.56 Today was all about the GBP. The pound got walloped on the day with declines of over 1% against all the major currencies. The GBPs worst performers were against the CHF (-1.71%), EUR (-1.59%) and the USD and JPY (both -1.53%). Those are big moves for the day.







The catalyst?





There was a report that Prime MinisterBoris Johnson will add a revision to the Brexit deal that would explicitly rule out any extension to the transition period beyond December 2020. The UK is scheduled to leave the EU on January 31, 2021. The markets are concerned that that would potentially lead to a no Brexit if there is no agreement by then. EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said last week that striking a "comprehensive" free-trade deal between the EU and UK in 11 months next year will be impossible.







In the US news today housing starts and building permits were better than expectations. Recall that the private NAHB index rose to the highest level since 1999 yesterday. Today's housing and permits report support build his confidence in the housing market .





Also released today was the JOLTS job openings rose, which supports the strong jobs environment.







Fed speakers are back with both Fed's Rosengren and Feds Kaplan saying no changes in rates were needed unless there is a material change in the economy. Pres. Trump disagrees with that assessment as he once again tweeted his support for an easier Fed.







Looking at the rankings of the major currencies, the CHF was the strongest currency, while the GBP was the runaway weakest currency (the cumulative changes versus major currencies was -10%). The US dollar was mostly stronger with little changes versus the EUR, JPY and CAD. The pair soared versus the GBP and rose verse the AUD and CHF as well (see chart below).











Some technical levels to high into the new day:

