ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: US deal closer but Brexit elusive
Forex news for North American trading on December 17, 2020:
- Johnson: It now looks very likely agreement won't be reached unless EU positions shifts substantially
- Pelosi says she hopes text of a deal on stimulus can be released today
- Von der Leyen: Big differences remain to be bridged, particularly fisheries
- Canada Teranet Oct house price index +9.0% y/y vs +8.1% prior
- US Initial jobless claims 885K vs. 818K estimate
- US November housing starts 1547K vs 1535K expected
- Philadelphia Fed business outlook for December 11.1 vs. 20.0 estimate
- Mexican central bank overnight rate held at 4.25%, as expected
- Sen. Schumer: We are very close to an agreement, but details matter
- McConnell: We're going to stay right here until we are finished
- Trump: Stimulus talks looking very good
- ADP Canada Nov employment +40.8K vs -79.5K prior
Markets:
- Gold up $21 to $1885
- WTI crude up 53-cents to $48.35
- US 10-year yields up 1.5 bps to 0.93%
- S&P 500 up 19 points to 3720
- AUD leads, USD lags
More to come