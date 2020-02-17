ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Cable sags in holiday-thinned trade

Forex news for North American trade on Feb 17, 2020:



Markets:

WTI crude up 28-cents to $52.33

CAD leads, GBP lags

It was a holiday in the US and Canada so trading was thinned and it showed with minimal news and volatility.





The pound was soft as the market wrestles with what's coming next from the UK government. Hopes for additional spending have ebbed and the pound fell 47 pips to 1.3000; and it was the only significant mover on the day.





The general tone was a bit more positive with European equity markets higher and USD/JPY tracking to 109.93 from 109.70 in early Asian trade. The commodity currencies also maintained a small bid with ACD particularly solid in spite of the holiday.





Expect a bit more life in the market tomorrow with the US set to report on the Empire Fed and NAHB housing market index.





