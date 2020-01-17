ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Dollar strengthens again, housing starts jump

Markets:

Gold up $4 to $1557

WTI crude up 22-cents to $58.74

S&P 500 up 13 points to record 3329

US 10-year yields up 1.5 bps to 1.82%

USD & JPY lead, GBP lags

The big surprise of the day was the 16% jump in US housing starts in the third month in a row of good gains. Some pointed to unusually warm weather but lower mortgage rates are undoubtedly part of the equation and the data gave another reason for USD bulls to cheer.







The impact was broad based but not in the yen, which was curious because the risk trade continue to improve. Both the AUD and NZD ended at the lowest levels of the day with CAD not far off.





The laggard was the pound after a dismal retail sales report pushed the odds of a BOE hike this month up to 73%. The pound finished down 64 pips and more than 110 pips off the high, which came moments before the data.







Have a great weekend!







