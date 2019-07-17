Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: USD falls as stocks and bond yields head lower

Forex news for NY trading on July 17, 2019

In other markets, a snapshot of the markets are showing:

Spot gold is trading up $19.78 o 1.41% at $1426.10. In addition to Ray Dalio promoting gold as a safe haven, the precious metal is being supported by a lower USD.

WTI crude oil is trading down $1.33 or -2.31% at $56.29. That is lower than the settle level at $56.78. The crude oil inventories today showed a draw near expectations at -3.116M vs -3.000M estimate. The private data showed a lower draw of -1.4M. However, gasoline and distillate inventories showed bigger than expected builds. The inventory data was influenced by Hurricane Barry in the Gulf of Mexico. The market price started to fall after the release.

Bitcoin on Coinbase is trading up $185 and $9789. The low price reached $9071, while the high extent to $9998 just short of the $10,000 level

IN the US stock market, the major indices are ending near the lows for the day. Toward the close there was a report in the Wall Street Journal, that talks with China had stalled as the US tries to figure out what to do with Huawei.





Recall, that at the G20 meeting Pres. Trump said he would ease restrictions on Huawei. That feeling went away rather quickly, however, given the "national security" risks of the firm. Now it seems that it is enough to stall/stop negotiations.





After the close, Netflix reported that net new subscribers missed with 2.7M vs 5.0M estimate. That was bad enough to shave 11% off the price of the stock in after hour trading. IBM beat and so did eBay so it is not all that bad.





Below are the % changes with the high% and low% as well. The major indices in the US all traded in the black today but only by small margins. Most of the activity was in the red today. European shares slumped more than the US with the German Dax down -0.72%, Spain's Ibex down -0.99% and France's CAC down -0.76%.









In the debt market, yields in the US started near unchanged to down marginally, but are ending down 5 basis points in the 5 to 30 year part of the yield curve. The 2 year was down -3.3 bps. European yields were also lower with France's benchmark 10 year back below the 0.0% level (at -0.037%).





The lower stocks and the lower yields have helped to pressure the USD. Looking at the % changes of the major currencies, the USD is neck-and-neck with the AUD as the weakest currency on the day. The lower stocks and the lower yields have helped to pressure the USD. Looking at the % changes of the major currencies, the USD is neck-and-neck with the AUD as the weakest currency on the day.









Technically, some trading highlights include:



