Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Quiet Friday ends the week

Forex news for NY trading on July 17, 2020

In other markets:

Spot gold is closing the week above the $1800 in what was an up and down week for the precious metal. The high for the week was on Wednesday at $1814.90. The low for the week was on Tueday at $1790.79. The price is currently trading at $1809.64. The high reached $1812.03. The low extended to $1795.96 today.

WTI crude oill is trading down $0.16 or -0.39% at $40.59. The hi reached $40.90. The low extended to $40.02. For the week the high price extended to $41.26. That was just one penny above the 50% retracement of the move down from the January 2020 high at $41.25

In the forex market today, the USDCHF trended to the downside and the CHF is ending the day as the strongest of the major currencies. The USDCHF had a trading range 79 pips which was all over the 22 day average of 58 pips . The CAD and USD are fighting for the strongest of the majors.











Overall the trading in the markets today was summer-like. Housing starts and building permits were higher than the previous month but a little lesson expectations. The University of Michigan consumer confidence for July was much worse than expected at 73.2 vs. 79.0 the current conditions were also lower than expectations at 84.2 vs. 86.8. As the ebbs and flows of the coronavirus continue, we can expect volatility in consumer sentiment as well.







Evidence of a more lackluster market were the modest gains and losses in the major stock indices. Each of the major indices close with gains or losses less than 0.3%. The S&P and NASDAQ index higher by 0.28%, while the Dow industrial average is now: forward to consecutive days with a -0.23% decline on the day.







The US debt market also traded in a narrow trading ranges not far from closing levels from yesterday:



2 year yield 0.141%, -0.3 basis points

5 year yield 0.277%, +0.1 basis point

10 year 0.621%, +0.4 basis points



30 year 1.325%, +1.7 basis points



A look at some currency pairs:

