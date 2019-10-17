ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Brexit deal done, but not in parliament

Forex news for North American trade on October 17, 2019:



Markets:

Gold up $2 to $1492

WTI crude up 70-cents to $54.06

US 10-year yields up 1.6 bps to 1.75%

S&P 500 up 8 points to 2998

AUD leads, USD lags

The Brexit deal was struck early in European trading and that sent the pound to 1.2990. Seller stepped in ahead of 1.3000 and then the doubts crept in and it was a steady slide until the DUP confirmed it would vote against the deal on Saturday. That set off some stops in a fall to 1.2758. Still, the Asian lows held and buyers stepped back in on the threat of a no-deal Brexit, even if it's hollow. Those gains held in a rise to 1.2870.







Once again, Brexit optimism helped to lift the euro and it climbed to 1.1123, which is the highest since August 25 and the sixth gain in the past seven trading days.







USD/JPY was under some modest pressure in a broader USD slump. It hit some stops below 108.50 before recovering to 108.65 late.





The dollar weakness was more-pronounced against the commodity currencies. USD/CAD fell to 1.3131 in a brief break of the September low but the larger moves were in the antipodeans after yesterday's Aussie jobs report. AUD/USD was mostly flat in North American trade but hung onto the 1% gain on the day. NZD/USD was more-bid in New York trade and added about 20 pips to 0.6350.









