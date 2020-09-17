Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: US dollar erases earlier gains and ends lower

Forex news for North American trading on September 17, 2020

The US dollar for the most part had an up and down day with earlier gains being erased - and then some - by the day's close.

The initial moved for the greenback was to the upside in the Asian session. By the time London/European traders came in, the greenback had started to erode. Nevertheless, at the start of the North American session, most of the major currencies were near/close to unchanged on the day.

The exceptions were the against the GBP. The pound was lower/dollar higher on the back of hints that the BOE might look to go negative on rates at some point.

The greenback was lower vs the JPY. The catalyst for that pair, was a combination of stock market declines (flight into the "relative safety of the JPY"), and the Bank of Japan revising up its economic assessment and assessment for exports and output.

However, as things progressed in the NY session, so did the USD selling.

For the GBP, it got a boost on comments from Ursula Von Der Leyen (the president of the European commission), who said that she was "convinced" that the EU-UK trade deal is still possible. That "convincing" comment, spiked the GBPUSD to new session highs, and back above its 200 hour MA at 1.2933 (which it stayed for the rest of the day). The pair is trading well above that MA level at 1.2985. Getting above the natural resistance level at 1.3000, and the high from yesterday at 1.3006 will be eyed by traders in the new day (and final session for the week - TGIF to our Asian friends!). A move back below its 200 day moving average would not be a good way to end the week.

Below are the rankings of the major currencies heading into the close. The NZD is ending the day as the strongest of the majors. The USD (as mentioned is the weakest. However, note that relatively speaking, the currencies are clustered close together at the close. The price action was also full of ups and downs as traders chopped each other up.

On the economic front today, US data was somewhat neutral:



US initial jobless claims came in a touch higher than expectations at 860K vs. 850K estimate. However continuing claims were stronger at 12628K vs 13489K.



Housing starts and building permits were the miss to the downside. However, housing data has been stronger is people move out of the cities into the suburbs as a result of the coronavirus. Low interest rates (and promises for them to remain low) are a powerful combination. On the negative side, builders are reluctant to go all and given the Covid situation and relatively high unemployment. High lumber prices are also a negative for homebuilders. They don't want to get caught holding the lumber so to speak.



Philadelphia Fed business activity index came in as expected at 15.0 which was below the 17.0 last month. The expectations six-month forward were stronger than expected.



On the Covid front, case count moved higher in the US as did deaths. France had the highest level of new cases which is a worry for the European continent.



The OPEC+ meeting did not announce any production cuts. However, members promised to get production back to normal. There also some warning shots to short speculators including one from Saudi's oil minister who said "Those who want to gamble on the oil market (to the downside), will be ouching like hell". That certainly is a different way of saying "Don't fight OPEC".



In the US equity market today, the Dow industrial snapped its 4 day winning streak. The NASDAQ index an S&P index also closed lower. The final numbers are showing:



Dow industrial average, -0.47%



S&P index -0.84%



NASDAQ index, -1.27%

In the US debt market, yields are ending lower but off the lowest levels of the day



2 year 0.135%, -0.2 basis points



5 year 0.277%, -0.4 basis points



10 year 0.688%, -0.8 basis points



30 year 1.438%, -2.0 basis points



Technically speaking for some of the major currency pairs:

