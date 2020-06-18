ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Cable takes a tumble

Forex news for North American trade on June 18, 2020:



Markets:

Gold down $2 to $1724

WTI crude up 87-cents to $38.83

US 10-year yields down 4 bps to 0.70%

S&P 500 up 2 points to 3115



JPY leads, GBP lags

Cable fell to the lowest since June 1 after the BOE boosted bond purchases by 100B pounds while leaving rates unchanged. The pound initially pared declines on the news and did again on Bailey's comments but both of those moves were sold hard it a steep decline for the pound.





The euro also struggled and briefly fell below 1.1200 but anticipated stops there didn't materialize and we're wrapping up the day right around the figure.





The broad tone was more-negative in FX than in equities as commodity currencies and EM lagged. The loonie fell despite a 2.5% gain in oil. Overall the moves in commodity currencies were still modest but it was the second day of negativity and bears close watching.





USD/JPY remains a pair that isn't offering much int terms of directionality. It chopped around today but finished unchanged.













