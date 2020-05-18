Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Hopes for a coronavirus cure and German/Franco proposal

Forex news for NY trading on May 18, 2020

In other markets:

Spot gold was trading up about $11.81 at the start of the New York session, but reversed lower as investors exited the relative safety of gold. The price is currently trading down $-11.20 or -0.64% at $1732.47



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $3.41 or 11.59% at $32.84 for the June contract. The contract expires tomorrow. The July contract was also higher and trades up $2.88 or 9.69% at $32.38



The big moving stories in the New York session was the Moderno announcement that phase I tests of their coronavirus vaccine were positive. That sent stock futures in premarket trading higher. The rise continued after the opening with the Dow industrial average at 1 point reaching over a 1000 points higher.







For the day, the Dow industrial average rose by 3.5%. The S&P index rose by 3.15% and the NASDAQ index lagged with a 2.44% gain. Outpacing all the major US indices was the Russell 2000 which surge by 6.10% as investors rotated into the more riskier small cap stocks.







The other big news item was a proposed €500 billion coronavirus reconstruction plan put forth by Germany and France. That too supported stocks. The German DAX closed up 5.67% while France's CAC rose by 5.16%.





The German/France news also helped to send investors scurry into the risk assets including Italian BTPs. The benchmark Italian 10 year yield fell by -19 basis points on the day. However yields in the less risky German, France and UK markets were up as investors rotated at of safety into the more risky issues from Spain, Italy, and Portugal.





Below are the changes in ranges for the benchmark 10 year yields from the major European countries:











Below is a look at the percentage gains for the major stock indices. The Canadian TSX/S&P lagged at +0.89% as the loonie strengthens with the weakening dollar. The other indices all rose by greater than 2.4%.







In the forex market today, the risk on trade was in full force. The NZD and AUD moved sharply higher while the safe-haven JPY, CHF and USD were all sharply lower. Below is a look at the strongest to the weakest. In the forex market today, the risk on trade was in full force. The NZD and AUD moved sharply higher while the safe-haven JPY, CHF and USD were all sharply lower. Below is a look at the strongest to the weakest.













Some key moves and technical levels into the new trading day:



