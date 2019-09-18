ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Fed cuts rates, dollar rises on dots

Forex news for Americas trading on September 18, 2019:



Fed news:



Other news:

Markets:

Gold down $6 to $1495

WTI crude oil down $1.19 to $58.15

US 10-year yields down 1.4 bps to 1.79%

S&P 500 flat at 3005, recovering 26 point loss

GBP leads, NZD lags

The Fed was the focus on the day and they delivered the 25 bps cut that was expected but the commitment to more cuts was limited, particularly with the dot plot. The response was a stronger dollar with USD/JPY rising to 108.45 from 108.15, that's the highest since July 31.







Similar 30 pip moves came elsewhere and the move was relatively stable, unlike in stock markets where the dip was bought. The Treasury market reaction was to push the front end back to where it was on Friday.





Late in the day some upbeat comments from the DUP on border issues helped to lift the pound to 1.2500 but it was given back later to finish at 1.2470.





USD/CAD rose a half-cent on the day as oil gave back another 2% of Monday's gain. Hedgers are selling but there is also a sense that US strikes aren't coming. Trump said 'we'll see' but he hinted that war was a last resort and that a diplomatic response is coming.









