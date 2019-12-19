Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Pound continues to falter (but stocks don't)

Forex news for NY trading on December 19, 2019

In other markets near the end of day:

Spot gold up $3.33 or 0.23% at $1478.79. The precious metal has trendline resistance at $1482. The high price today reached $1481.76



WTI crude oil futures are trading near the end of day at $61.22 up $0.29 or 0.48%. The high price extended to $61.47. The low fell to $60.79

The US stocks continued their record-breaking advance. Today all major indices closed at record levels and all closed near intraday record highs as well. We have not even reached the so-called Santa Clause rally days which traditionally are the last 5 trading days of the year (from December 24) and extending to the first 2 days of the new year.





Today, the NASDAQ composite index led the charge with a gain of 0.67%. The Dow Jones (+0.49%) and S&P index (+0.45%) also enjoyed decent games. European major indices have mixed results with the German and Spain indices declining marginally. The UK FTSE 100 was the biggest gainer at 0.44%.





The other reason trend is the fall in the pound. It now has fallen for 4 consecutive trading days after spiking higher on the UK election results.





During the 4 day decline, the price has move back below the low from last week at 1.3052. We currently trade at 1.3006. Today's low reached 1.29888. That low was right at the targeted 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 1.29884. A break below that 200 bar moving average would be more bearish for the pound in the new trading day. Stay above and there may be a correction higher on Friday.





The EURGBP has also seen weakness in the pound this week. Today, the price moved above its 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 0.85195 and corrected to (and slightly above) the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the October high at 0.85495 (the high reached 0.8956. The price currently trades right around the 38.2% retracement level. That will be a bias defining level in the new trading day. The 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart below at 0.85195 will also be a level that if the price can stay above would be more bullish.







The USDJPY cracked below its 100 hour moving average around the 109.50 level and tumbled lower toward its 200 hour moving average at 109.172. The low price for the day reached 109.176. Holding above the 200 hour moving average – and stocks that marched higher - gave traders reason to by the dip. The price is currently trading at 109.33 the close. Traders will be watching the low from yesterday at 109.392. That was also a swing low going back to Monday's trade. If the pair is able to get above that level a retest of the 100 hour moving average at 109.483 would be in the cards. Staying below the 109.392 would keep today sellers more in control.





In other major currencies:

