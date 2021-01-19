ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Dollar unmoved by Yellen

Forex news for New York trade on January 19, 2021:



Markets:

S&P 500 up 30 points to 3799

Gold down $2.50 to $1836

US 10-year yields flat at 1.087%

WTI crude up 66-cents to $53.02



EUR leads, JPY lags

There was a struggle to sustain any consistent direction in the FX market on a day that was light on economic news. Yellen's speech had been leaked before and her comments on other issues didn't reveal anything particularly noteworthy about how Biden will tackle the more-difficult challenges.







The equity market was upbeat and that was the general tone in FX too but aside from the euro and sterling bids, the price action was moderate. Those currencies are benefiting from better covid numbers, despite harsh lockdowns.







The euro rose as high as 1.2145 late in European trade before giving back a bit late. Sterling though, is rounding out the day at the highs.







