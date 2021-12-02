Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: OPEC+ keeps production plan intact
Forex news for North American trading on December 2, 2021
- S&P and Dow erase yesterday's losses.
- Expectations for US nonfarm payroll tomorrow morning
- Gauteng covid cases rise to 8280 from 6168
- More from Feds Barkin: Fed has to be ready for both sides of inflation story
- Richmond Fed Barkin: Long-term inflation expectations are always a concern
- European equity and sees close lower for the day
- Fed's Daly: Older workers/women with children will be able to return to the labor market eventually
- Fed's Bostic: We've seen a pretty robust recovery in employment/GDP
- US to sell $54B 3 year, $36B 10 year, and $22B 30 year bonds next week
- The 2nd omicron case reported in Minnesota
- OPEC+ draft statement: Production plan to continue but may adjust plans if the mkt changes
- Treas Sec Yellen: Hopefully pandemic will not completely stifle economic activity
- OPEC+ agrees to go ahead with the planned January oil output rise of 400K
- US weekly initial jobless claims 222k vs 240K estimate
- Omicron case with no known travel link detected in England
- An agreement has been reached on US stopgap measure to avert a shutdown
- The GBP is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
The OPEC+ met and decided to keep the production plan intact for the month of January. Production increases will remain at 400K BPD per month (assuming individual countries can reach their quotas).
Crude oil prices initially moved sharply to the downside with the January contract moving to a low while $62.46. That took the January contract price two the lowest level since August 24. However, prices snapped back higher and going into the end of day, are in the black at $67.16. That level is just off the high price for the day at $67.31.
Although the crude oil prices is higher, it remains some 21% less than the October high. The question now is does the wholesale price work its way into the retail price to help lower inflationary pressures? That would be one piece of the inflation problem in the US and in other countries. The other major bottleneck including chip shortage and other supply chain issues, will likely take longer to fix, and with it, will help to keep inflation elevated.
The caveat might be the omicron variant which added first infections in Minnesota and Colorado to the one in California yesterday. Yesterday stocks sold off sharply on the news of the first infected American. Today the stock market took the news more in stride both the S&P and Dow industrial average recovered the declines from yesterday, and all four major indices (inclusive of the Russell 2000) broke losing streak sent ended the day higher.
- Dow industrial average up 617.75 points or 1.82% at 34639.80
- S&P index up 64.06 points or 1.42% 4577.09
- NASDAQ index up 127.28 points or 0.83% at 15381.33
- Russell 2000 rose 58.91 points or 2.74% at 2206.33