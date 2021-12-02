Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: OPEC+ keeps production plan intact

Forex news for North American trading on December 2, 2021

The OPEC+ met and decided to keep the production plan intact for the month of January. Production increases will remain at 400K BPD per month (assuming individual countries can reach their quotas).

Crude oil prices initially moved sharply to the downside with the January contract moving to a low while $62.46. That took the January contract price two the lowest level since August 24. However, prices snapped back higher and going into the end of day, are in the black at $67.16. That level is just off the high price for the day at $67.31.

Although the crude oil prices is higher, it remains some 21% less than the October high. The question now is does the wholesale price work its way into the retail price to help lower inflationary pressures? That would be one piece of the inflation problem in the US and in other countries. The other major bottleneck including chip shortage and other supply chain issues, will likely take longer to fix, and with it, will help to keep inflation elevated.

That higher inflation story worked its way into other Fed officials today. Recall from yesterday and from Tuesday, the Fed chair Powell finally shifted his focus from transitory inflation to "transitory" is no longer a qualifier for the word "inflation". In fact, inflation is likely to last longer than anticipated. Moreover, the Fed should start to taper off quicker and if needed taper quicker and more often. Feds Bostic, Daly, Barkin, all jumped on the "would be a bad idea the taper faster" bandwagon. All have been to be a voting members in 2021 which means they have a vote at the December meeting to quicken the taper. That seems like a fait accompli at this point in time.



The caveat might be the omicron variant which added first infections in Minnesota and Colorado to the one in California yesterday. Yesterday stocks sold off sharply on the news of the first infected American. Today the stock market took the news more in stride both the S&P and Dow industrial average recovered the declines from yesterday, and all four major indices (inclusive of the Russell 2000) broke losing streak sent ended the day higher.





Nevertheless with one day left of the week, the major indices are still lower for the week.







The final numbers in the US stock market showed:



Dow industrial average up 617.75 points or 1.82% at 34639.80



S&P index up 64.06 points or 1.42% 4577.09



NASDAQ index up 127.28 points or 0.83% at 15381.33



Russell 2000 rose 58.91 points or 2.74% at 2206.33

In the forex market, the price action was relatively tame with ups and downs in most of the pairs. The US jobs data will be released tomorrow and traders seemed intent to keep action fairly subdued - looking instead for the next shove after the data.





EURUSD: The EURUSD moved back between the 100/200 hour MAs (from above the MAS). The 100 hour MA is at 1.1311. The 200 hour MA is at 1.1272. The price is trading between at 1.1300





GBPUSD: The GBP is the strongest of the majors but the rise in the GBPUSD took the pair up to test the 200 hour MA (currently at 1.3333) and found sellers against the MA. The subsequent move lower stayed above the close but fell back below the 100 hour MA at 1.33116. Getting back above the MAs would be required if the buyers are to take more control going forward.





USDJPY: The USDJPY moved higher toward the falling 100 hour MA, then retraced to the low for the day near 112.69 before moving back toward the 100 hour MA at 113.261. The floor at 112.69 and the resistance at the 100 hour MA at 113.261 is the upper and lower extreme going into the new trading day (and through the jobs report tomorrow).





USDCHF: The USDCHF also traded up and down today using the 200 day MA below at 0.91793 as support and the falling 100 hour MA at 0.9213 as resistance above. The current price is between those levels at 0.9197.





USDCAD: The USDCAD moved up to test the highs for the week from Tuesday at 1.2836 and Wednesday at 1.28288 respectively. Those levels held (the high reached 1.2836) and the price rotated toward the high from last week at 1.27987 where buyers stalled the fall. The rising 100 hour MA is at 1.2773 and will be eyed as support to get to and through if the ceiling at 1.28362 is able to continue to hold.







