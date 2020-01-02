Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: The stock markets get off to a roaring start in 2020

Forex news for near trading on January 2, 2020.

In other markets,



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.06 or +0.10% the $61.12. The high extended up $61.60. The low reached $60.64. The contract is trading near the middle of the trading range

We are one day into the New Year, and being true to 2019, we are making new record highs for the three major indices. The People's Bank of China's lowering of the reserve requirement got shares off to a roaring start. There was a little downside blip in the New York morning session when investors got a little concerned about geopolitical risks (i.e., North Korea and Iran specifically), but those fears have proved in the past to be short-lived. Today, the blip lower was only for an hour or two at most.





Granted the trading desk might still be short handed, but stock investors are happy with the gains in 2019, and want more in 2020





The NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain of 1.33%. European shares also rose smartly today with gains close to or above 1% (Spain's Ibex led the charge at up 1.49%).





While stocks moved higher, yields in the US close lower with the yield curve flattening. The 2 year yield flat all the 30 year yield fell by 5.8 basis points. The debt markets seem to be more concerned about the geopolitical risks than the equities.

While stocks moved higher, yields in the US close lower with the yield curve flattening. The 2 year yield flat all the 30 year yield fell by 5.8 basis points. The debt markets seem to be more concerned about the geopolitical risks than the equities.









That geopolitical fear was evident in the gold market as well. Gold prices are trading up $11.30 or 0.74% at $1528.59. That is just off the high price of $1531.40. The low price for gold was down at $1517.29.







In the forex market today, the JPY and USD saw investor flows. The JPY was impacted by risk aversion. However, some of the earlier gains in the JPY pairs, were pared by the close as geopolitical fears subsided. For the USD, you might argue that global investors in gold, US treasuries (lower yields) and stocks may have in a catalyst for the greenbacks gains.







The biggest loser on the day was the GBP. It fell against all the major currencies with the largest decline versus the JPY (-1.06%).





Below is the ranking of the major currencies along with the percentage changes of each of the major currencies pairs and crosses.











Some technical levels for the major currency pairs to watch into the new trading day:

