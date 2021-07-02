Forexlive America's FX new wrap: US adds 850K new jobs but markets not scared.
Forex news for North American trading on July 2, 2020
- S&P closes at a record level for the 7th consecutive day
- Russia recommends delaying OPEC+ talks by one to two days
- UAE has agreed to a one-month delay in making the decision, but....
- WTI crude oil futures settle at $75.16
- More OPEC+ tweets from OPEC Intel Amena Bakr
- Baker Hughes rig count show oil rigs up 4 to 376
- Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth forecast lowered to 7.8% from 8.6% previously
- Baseline issue raised by UAE has not been resolved during JMMC
- European indices end the session mixed results and modest changes
- Pres. Biden: The sun is coming out on the US economy
- US factory orders for May 1.7% versus 1.7% estimate
- CNBC: A Boeing 737 cargo plane has been "put down" in the ocean off Hawaii
- The UAE is prepared to accept unchanged oil output for August
- Canada May trade balance -1.39B vs +0.4B exp
- Canada May building permits -14.8% m/m vs +0.3% expected
- June US non-farm payrolls 850 K vs 700k estimate
- The CAD is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest as the NA session begins
In other markets as the week comes to a close shows:
- Spot gold is trading up $10.69 or +0.6% at $1787.29.
- Spot silver is up $0.44 or 1.69% $26.45
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down nine cents or -0.11% at $75.15
- Bitcoin is trading down $293 or -0.9% at $33,105
