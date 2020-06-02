Forexlive Americas FX new wrap: Risk on flows drive the forex

Forex news for North American trading on June 2, 2020

In other markets;

Spot gold is trading down $13 at -0.75% at $1726.66



WTI crude oil futures trading up $1.51 or 4.26% at $36.96. Just out there was a surprise draw of 0.5 million barrels vs. expectations for a 3 million barrel build in the weekly crude oil inventory from the private data API data



In the US stock market today, the major stock indices gain for the 2nd day in a row in June. The Dow industrial led the game with a 1.05% increase. The S&P index and NASDAQ index have risen in 6 of the last 7 trading days. European stock indices today close higher as well with the German DAX rising by 3.75%. The UK FTSE 100 was the weakest of the gainers with a gain of 0.87%.







In the US debt market today my yields were higher with a inching up of the yield curve as well. The 30 year bond rose the most by 3.5 basis points. The 2 – 10 year spread widened out to 51.89 basis points from 50.27 basis points at the close of trading yesterday.

Each morning at the start of the North American session, I take a snapshot of the rankings for the major currency pairs. In this morning's post the AUD and the NZD were the strongest, while the JPY and the CHF were the weakest. The rankings are determined by cumulating the snapshot of percentage changes of each currency vs. each other. Below is how that ranking looked:











Rarely at the end of the day, the rankings remain the exact same. There tends to be some jumbling of the rankings. Today, the rankings were exactly the same, but the cumulated changes of the strongest and weakest were nearly double and more than doubled. The AUD had a cumulated gain of 4.61% at the start of the day and a total gain of 8.94% at the end of the day. The JPY had a cumulated decline of -4.07% at the start of the day and a greater than double cumulated decline of -10.9% at the end of the day. For the USD the cumulated decline was -2.11 at the start and weakened but only by 0.33% to -2.44% at the end of the day.











The movements in the currencies followed a "risk on". Fundamentally, the market continues to price in a recovery from the coronavirus. That is helping pairs like the AUD, NZD and GBP, and hurting the safe haven currencies like the JPY, CHF and USD. The JPY crosses also tend to do better in a "risk on" environment.





Taking a look at some individual pairs a look at the technicals are showing:

