ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: The oil market implodes as prices go negative

Forex news for North American trade on April 20, 2020:



Markets:

Gold up $14 to $1696

US 10-year yields down 2.5 bps to 0.61 bps

May WTI crude oil down $44.51 to $26.24

S&P 500 down 51 points to 2823

NZD leads, CAD lags

What a day in the oil market. This was one for the ages. One where you watch the ticker on a market like you're watching an Academy Award-winning movie. May WTI started the day at $17.85 and absolutely, truly imploded. It held for a time at the big round numbers like $10 and $5 and made a stand at zero then completely crumbled to a low of -$40.32 per barrel.





The May contract expires tomorrow and most of the volume is now in June. It was also down 15% but a much milder $3.88 drop to $21.17/barrel. Ominously though, many physical delivery points are negative now.





The Canadian dollar and oil companies were sanguine relatively. USD/CAD chopped around then rose to 1.4123 in the only real notable move in FX today. That's narrowly above Friday's high but still below Thursday's peak of 1.4182.





In the rest of commodity FX there was also a risk-off mood that hit late in the day. US stocks slid late as sentiment worsened and that knocked 50 pips off of AUD/USD from the highs.





USD/JPY trading in a narrow range around 107.70 with a disappointing lack of volatility that speaks to a market that's frozen and doesn't know what to do.





Cable was a bit more lively as it fell to 1.2418 early in North America, then rose to 1.2485 on fixing demand only to fade back to 1.2435 late.





EUR/USD also tried the upside before fading back to 1.0860.









