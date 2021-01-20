ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Canadian dollar higher on BOC optimism

Forex news for North American trade on January 20, 2021:



Markets:

Gold up $30 to $1870

US 10-year yields down 1 bps to 1.08%

S&P 500 up 53 points to record 3851

WTI crude up 26-cents to $53.24

CAD leads, EUR lags

The US equity market greeted Biden with a big gain today, led by big cap tech after the strong earnings report from Netflix late yesterday.





In FX, there was chatter about a BOC micro cut or some other kind of stimulus but there was nothing of the kind with forecasts for inflation and GDP mostly boosted higher. That led to a quick drop in USD/CAD to 1.2606 from 1.2700 but that was tough to disentangle from a broad USD drop at the same time as risk assets improved.





Later, as risk assets continued to rise the dollar recovered about half its losses then the FX market went a bit flat.





Late in there was some small USD selling, especially in USD/JPY as yields turned lower despite the big tail in today's auction. Cable is also perking up as I write.





The euro was a laggard with most expecting Lagarde to do everything she can to jawbone the euro lower. I don't think she's going to get much traction with that kind of talk but that's the state of play heading into the ECB.





AUD/USD also posted a strong day ahead of the jobs report at 0030 GMT.







