ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Canadian dollar higher on BOC optimism

Forex news for North American trade on January 20, 2021:

Markets:

  • Gold up $30 to $1870
  • US 10-year yields down 1 bps to 1.08%
  • S&P 500 up 53 points to record 3851
  • WTI crude up 26-cents to $53.24
  • CAD leads, EUR lags
The US equity market greeted Biden with a big gain today, led by big cap tech after the strong earnings report from Netflix late yesterday.

In FX, there was chatter about a BOC micro cut or some other kind of stimulus but there was nothing of the kind with forecasts for inflation and GDP mostly boosted higher. That led to a quick drop in USD/CAD to 1.2606 from 1.2700 but that was tough to disentangle from a broad USD drop at the same time as risk assets improved.

Later, as risk assets continued to rise the dollar recovered about half its losses then the FX market went a bit flat.

Late in there was some small USD selling, especially in USD/JPY as yields turned lower despite the big tail in today's auction. Cable is also perking up as I write.

The euro was a laggard with most expecting Lagarde to do everything she can to jawbone the euro lower. I don't think she's going to get much traction with that kind of talk but that's the state of play heading into the ECB.

AUD/USD also posted a strong day ahead of the jobs report at 0030 GMT.

