ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: More madness in oil, Sterling falls

Forex news for North American trade on April 21, 2020:



Markets:

Gold down $11 to $1684

WTI May contract settles at $10.03

WTI June contract down $7.38 to $13.10

US 10-year note yield down 4.25 bps to 0.56%

S&P 500 down 86 points, or 3.1%, to 2736 in largest decline in 3 weeks

USD leads, GBP lags

More to come.






