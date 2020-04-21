ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: More madness in oil, Sterling falls
Forex news for North American trade on April 21, 2020:
- May US oil settles at $9.06 in final trade for the contract
- ECB may discuss taking junk bonds as collateral in call tomorrow - report
- Mexican central bank cuts rates by 50 basis points in surprise move
- US hydroxychloroquine study shows no benefit to the drug for COVID-19
- Details of the latest US stimulus package revealed, Trump talks about more to come
- Russian oil minister says no need to dramatize drop in US oil futures
- UK reports 823 new coronavirus deaths
- New York state coronavirus deaths 481 vs 478 yesterday
- New Zealand GDT price index -4.2% at latest auction
- Bank of America boosts 18-month gold target to $3000
- US March existing home sales 5.27m vs 5.30m expected
- Philadelphia Fed nonmanufacturing business index -96.4 in April versus -35.1 in March
- Canada February retail sales +0.3% vs +0.3% m/m expected
Markets:
- Gold down $11 to $1684
- WTI May contract settles at $10.03
- WTI June contract down $7.38 to $13.10
- US 10-year note yield down 4.25 bps to 0.56%
- S&P 500 down 86 points, or 3.1%, to 2736 in largest decline in 3 weeks
- USD leads, GBP lags
More to come.