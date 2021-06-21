ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Fed angst reverses in big risk rally

Forex news for New York trade on June 21, 2021:



Markets:

Gold up $19 to $1782

US 10-year yields up 5 bps to 1.49%

S&P 500 up 58 points to 4224

WTI crude oil up $1.90 to $73.54



GBP leads, JPY lags

The turn in sentiment didn't come all-at-once on Monday throughout markets but it started in FX. The earliest clues in Asia were that the Australian dollar was higher despite the rout in the NIkkei.





Into European trade it was a stalemate but as New York began to ramp up the bulls got the upper hand and then ran with it. The squeeze lower in long-end Treasury yields ended with a spectacular crescendo followed by a big reversal. The dollar gave much of Friday's gains back, though not all.





GBP/USD rose 120 pips on the day and finished near the highs. It skidded around 1.38 at the open but that was the late-April low and it held. There's still much work to be done to recoup last week's losses but the bleeding has stopped.





The euro completely erased Friday's losses in a rally from 1.1860 at the start of European trading up to 1.1920. It's founds some resistance at 1.1920/30 though and has chopped sideways there for a few hours.





USD/JPY continues to be caught in the push-and-pull of the risk trade and the rates trade and posted a narrow loss after erasing a decent-sized early drop.





The commodity currencies were all impressive with USD/CAD falling 100 pips in North American trading as it got some help from oil. Time spreads in crude may be signaling imminent physical tightness coming out of Cushing and headlines around that have prompted some large crude moves. Canadian differentials have also narrowed and with the pair near 1.24, it's looking interesting.





