ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Poloz pours cold water on rate cut talk

Markets:

Gold down $7 to $1464

US 10-year yields up 2.5 bps to 1.77%

WTI crude oil up $1.45 to $58.47

S&P 500 down 6 points to 3104

CAD leads, AUD lags

The euro and pound were at the highs of the day as New York rolled in but the theme from there was to sell the pair in a broad US dollar rally. There wasn't a particular reason for the dollar bid but it dragged the euro down to 1.1057 from 1.1097. The pound slid to 1.2905 from 1.2970. Both are looking to wrap up the day near the lows.







The big fundamental mover was the Canadian dollar after Poloz's comments. The market had begun to priced in a 25% chance of a rate cut in December but he poured cold water on that idea, saying that rates were about right. That sent USD/CAD down to 1.3270 from 1.3320 beforehand. The rally in oil is tailwind for the loonie but was less of a factor today than Poloz.





The loonie's commodity cousins didn't get any love as they were swept lower in the dollar rally. AUD/USD is near the November low of 0.6770 in the second day of losses. The kiwi touched the highest since Nov 3 earlier in the day but is finishing lower on the day near 0.6400.







Yen crosses were pulled around by trade headlines. The early report saying the US may delay Dec 15 tariffs if there is no deal helped USD/JPY but it was fleeting and negativity crept back in. The pair spent the day in the 108.50 to 108.70 range.





