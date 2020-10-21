ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Dollar sinks, sterling jumps as Brexit talks resume

Forex news for North American trade on October 21, 2020:



Markets:

Gold up $17 to $1924

US 10-year yields up 2.5 bps to 0.81%

WTI crude oil down $1.63 to $40.07

S&P 500 flat at 3441

GBP leads, CAD lags

This session had a little bit of everything, and a lot of confusions; but mostly it featured selling of USD assets. In particular, the US dollar was soft alongside Treasuries.





The dollar slump was a tough one to explain in the context of everything else happening. There's an undercurrent of uncertainty with the US ahead of the election and I think that's a part of it. The market is seeing a diminishing chance of stimulus ahead of the election as time runs out but there's also a solid chance of a blue wave and huge stimulus after. I spent some time today tracking down comments on stimulus in the lame duck session and I'm starting to think it won't happen or will be small.





In any case, it was a have day of USD selling in particular vs GBP, JPY, AUD and NZD.





The pound had its own tailwind as negotiations restarted in London. It was a very poorly kept secret and bid started as soon as London woke up. But it was relentless. I thought it might stop after the London fix but after a brief break it hit new highs at 1.3177 before backing off 30 pips late.





The euro went along for the Brexit ride but to a much less extent. Rising virus cases in the continent including a record in Italy today cast a shadow.





From a technical perspective, the drop in USD/JPY was notable after weeks of tight trading. This will be the third test of the 104.00 range since the pandemic lows and there has been signs of intervention before. Keep a close eye on this one.







