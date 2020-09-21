ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Dollar rides the risk wave
Forex news for North American trade on September 21, 2020:
- Lagarde: We are attentive to the euro's appreciation
- Chicago Fed August national activity index 0.79 vs 1.19 expected
- Fed's Kaplan says he now stands by rate pledge, despite dissenting
- Chinese leaders debate whether to speed up blacklist of US companies - report
- US household net worth rose by record $7.61 trillion in 2nd quarter
- Kudlow: Would like to provide new tranche of small business aid
- UK reports 4368 new Covid cases
- OPEC watching Libya oil restart closely, needs to see if sustained
- Canada August new housing price index +0.5% vs +0.3% expected
- Fed's Kaplan: Once US gets to the point of lower unemployment, not sure rates stay at zero
Markets:
- Gold down $39 to $1911
- WTI crude down $1.48 to $29.63
- US 10-year yield down 2.2 bps to 0.67%
- S&P 500 down 41 points to 3277
- USD leads, NZD lags
It was the first day of fall and fall is what the markets did. Equities were hammered in Europe and that spread to the US until a very late-day rally that was led by tech stocks, including Apple.
More to come