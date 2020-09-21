ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Dollar rides the risk wave

Forex news for North American trade on September 21, 2020:



Markets:

Gold down $39 to $1911

WTI crude down $1.48 to $29.63

US 10-year yield down 2.2 bps to 0.67%

S&P 500 down 41 points to 3277

USD leads, NZD lags



It was the first day of fall and fall is what the markets did. Equities were hammered in Europe and that spread to the US until a very late-day rally that was led by tech stocks, including Apple.







More to come

