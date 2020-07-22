Forexlive Americas FX new wrap: Silver up 7.77%

Forex news for NA trading on July 22, 2020

Intro Paragraph Text Here.

The price of silver is trading up $1.67 or 7.77% at $22.96 as investors piling to the cheaper precious metal (Robin Hood traders perhaps). With Gold trading at $1868.14 and up a impressive $26.25 or 1.42%, silver at $22.96 is a huge bargain.

How about this for you Robin Hood traders, the 2011 all-time high for silver reached $49.80. At $22.98 it is still well off the all-time high level. It would take a 117% gain to reach the high.



Relative to the highs in gold and silver, silver has a lot more room to run. Robin Hood traders who were strong enough to take a bankrupt Hertz from around $0.50 to about $5.50 may like that kind of story, no? In reality, both have to move together (but silver is relatively cheap). Supply and demand are always a concern, but with the European's focus on "green" initiatives, some are speculating that should lead to increased industrial demand for silver for things like solar panels. HMMMM. In the forex market, today the CHF was the strongest, while the JPY was the weakest.

The USDCHF moved to the lowest level since March 11. The low price has extended to 0.9286. The lowest close for 2020 came in at 0.92504. The price is within 36 pips of that lowest close level for the year. In 2018, the lowest close came in at 0.9209. The low intraday price for the pair was down at 0.91747. The USDJPY trended higher moved higher not quite reversing the entire trend move down from yesterday but a good portion of it. The price high on the hourly chart extended up to the underside of a broken trend line and rotated back down into the close. The pair remains above its 100 and 200 hour moving averages and the 107.10 area. The 50% retracement of the range for the week is right around that level as well.





In other markets: S&P index rose 18.72 points or 0.57% to 3276.02

NASDAQ index rose 25.76 points or 0.24% to 10706.12



Dow rose 165.44 points or 0.62% to 27005.84

2 year yield 0.492%, +1.0 basis points



5 year 0.2739%, +1.0 basis points



10 year 0.597%, -0.2 basis points



30 year 1.296%, -1.2 basis points



WTI crude oil futures for September delivery is trading near unchanged at $41.90





Comparing and contrasting to the price of gold, its all-time high price in 2011 reached $1921.17. Its high price today extended to $1870.62. That is within $51 of its all-time high price or a gain of 2.7% from the all time high.