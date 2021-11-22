ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Biden picks Powell

Forex news for North American trading on November 22, 2021:



Markets:

Gold down $40 to $1804

US 10-year yields up 9.4 bps to 1.63%

WTI crude oil up 65-cents to $76.58

S&P 500 down 15 points to 4683



Nasdaq -1.0%



USD leads, JPY lags

Headlines in Asia began to flag the risk of a Fed decision before reports came that it was imminent. Powell got the nod and the reaction was substantial as the US dollar rallied and yields pushed significantly higher. The thinking is that he's more likely to raise rates that Brainard.





USD/JPY climbed to 114.70 initially from 114.10 and then continued to grind up to 114.90 late. There was a brief pullback midway through trading as equities slumped and that was repeated again late in the day as the S&P 500 turned a 30 point gain into a loss at the close.





The 'risk off' mood only compounded the losses for commodity currencies. NZD/USD fell 60 pips to 0.6950 in steady selling from 0.7010 before the Powell announcement. New Zealand earlier announced a shift to a 'living with covid' model but that wasn't a market mover. USD/CAD rose to the highest since the end of September, cresting above 1.27 as the US continues to bandy around the idea of an SPR release, with the latest rumour suggesting it will be tomorrow. Despite that, oil was higher.





The euro and cable traced out new lows below last week's worst levels. The Powell announcement broke Friday's lows and there were few bottom fishermen. The new low in the euro is 1.1231.... is it too soon to talk about parity?





In any case, it's great to be back after a week in London. I appreciated the weak GBP and the streets were certainly quieter than pre-pandemic. The pubs though were curiously still full though. Cable finished at 1.3388.





Lost in all the gyrations was that the yen was the weakest performer today. So despite some of the hawkish worries and hiccups, the signal is still for rate divergence and towards better sentiment (or only towards inflation?).













